Terrorists, bandits terrorised Nigerians under Buhari – CBCN President





—Scores outgoing President low on security

—Commends Buhari on infrastructure, approval of Pax Mundi varsity, completion of 2nd Niger Bridge

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office today (Monday May 29, 2023), President of the Catholic Bishops Conference Of Nigeria, CBCN, His Grace, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji has scored Buhari very low in his performance on security issues.

But Archbishop Ugorji commended the outgoing President on provision of infrastructure especially the approval granted the newly established Lux Mundi University, Umuahia, Abia State.

Dr. Ugorji, who is also the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, while fielding questions from newsmen, equally praised the outgoing President for the completion of the Second Niger Bridge.

On the security situation under Buhari, he said, “Buhari did not achieve much in the fight against insecurity in our region and other parts of the country being terrorised at the moment by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper