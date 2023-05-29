10th NASS: It’s payback for my service, sacrifice, says Izunaso





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

One of the aspirants to the Office of the Senate President, Osita Izunaso has again described himself as the best fit for the position, saying it is payback time from his ruling All Progressives Congress APC and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A statement for his Media Office indicated that Senator Izunaso disclosed this shortly after the inauguration of Interdenominational service held at the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

He declared that for justice, fairness and equity, the new President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress APC should consider service and sacrifice to the party in deciding who to support for the position of senate president.

Izunaso explained that he yielded his time, energy and all in him together with the likes of elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande and the current Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fahola to build the party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper