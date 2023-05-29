Buhari apologises as Tinubu takes oath of office today





By Dapo Akinrefon, Victor Ahiuma-Young, Henry Umoru, & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

LAGOS — AS President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office today, he has apologised to Nigerians over some decisions he took that brought pains and sufferings to the citizenry.

However, Buhari, who will hand over to President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, today, gave himself a pass mark, saying he is leaving Nigeria better than he met it in 2015.

This was even as he regretted that his administration was unable to rescue some children still in captivity and said he mourned with parents, friends and relatives of all those who lost loved ones as a result of senseless brigandage and carnage.

Buhari said these in his farewell speech to Nigerians as he bowed out of office after eight years in charge of Nigeria’s affairs.

The out-going president spoke amid high expectations and demands as Tinubu takes over, with the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, outlining reasons Tinubu must restructure…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper