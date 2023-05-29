Buhari left high debt, rising inflation, low growth behind – BudgIT





By Biodun Busari

A leading civic organisation, BudgIT has lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of eight years had plunged Nigeria into high debt, increasing inflation and low growth.

BudgIT said this in a report titled ‘The Economic Legacy of the Buhari Administration’ issued on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

In the detailed economic scorecard of Buhari’s government, BudgIT said, “According to the Budget Office, between 2016 and 2022, the Buhari government raised total revenues of N26.67tn and expended N60.64tn, leaving a deficit of N33.97tn.

“The gaping hole was financed with FG domestic debt, which rose from N8.84tn as of December 2015 to N44.91tn as of June 2023, while external debt rose from $7.35bn in December 2015 to $37.2bn in June 2023.

“This excludes support provided by the Central Bank amounting to N25tn. Ultimately, President Buhari moved Nigeria’s debt profile from N42tn to N77tn. This has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper