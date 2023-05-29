Edo APC lauds Ugbodaga’s appointment as new Orthopedic hospital Ag. MD





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has commended the Federal Government on the appointment of Dr Philip Ugbodaga who it described as a loyal party member as the Acting Medical Director of the newly established Nation Orthopedic Hospital in Edo State.

A letter by the State Chairman of the party Col David Imuse (rtd) addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari said Ugbodaga who is a former chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state and a two term Medical Director of the Central Hospital in Benin City possess the competence needed to start the new hospital

Part of the letter reads: “It is with a deep sense of responsibility and a heart full of gratitude, that I write on behalf of the State Working Committee(SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State to express our profound appreciation to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper