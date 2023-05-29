Enugu: Peter Mbah as Governor will usher in a new dawn – Nwaiwu





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Engr. Ogbonna Nwaiwu, member Professionals for Good Governance (PFGG) has said “a new dawn beckons in the land of hills and valleys as Mr Peter Mbah takes the seat of power in Enugu state.”

Nwaiwu, in a press statement titled “Cometh The Hour Cometh The Man: A New Dawn Is Here With Peter Mbah In The Driving Seat. – Professionals For Good Governance.,” said ithe down pour of rain since the night of 28th of May through the early morning of Monday, was a sign that Mbah administration would usher in great moments for the state.

According to the statement, “wth nature speaking out in monumental proportions and the elements pouring out rain in somewhat amazing dimensions, a New Dawn beckons in the land of Hills and Valleys. Enugu the moment and the hour is here, as a New Dawn replete with great promises unfold.”

“Our Team on ground in the capital city of Enugu State, have told us how the heavens have poured out its belly since the night of the 28th of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper