Gov. Abba orders security to take over sold public properties, assets by Ganduje govt





…vows to set up panel of inquiry to bring perpetrators, others to book

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf on Monday ordered that security agencies take over all

public places and assets that were sold by the administration of his predecessor, former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

This was as he disclosed that plans were underway to set up a panel of inquiry to probe, ensure perpetrators and those who abetted stealing of government properties, assets and looted funds were brought to book.

The Governor disclosed this while delivering his inaugural speech after taking oath of allegiance and oath of office at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

According to him, “As I swore to the oath of allegiance and oath of office this Monday, the work to recover public properties, assets, and looted funds starts now. With a near-empty treasury and a humongous local and international debt left behind by the former administration, and with almost all assets and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper