I don’t need Nigeria’s commonwealth – Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

ABUJA-The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who would be sworn-in in a few hours, said yesterday he didn’t need the commonwealth of Nigeria to survive but was more concerned about using it to do the right thing.

Tinubu, who spoke at an inter-denominational church service held to mark Nigeria’s 7th consecutive democratic transition in Abuja, was responding to the admonition of the Presiding Archbishop, Dominion Chapel International Churches, Most Rev Jonhpraise Daniel, who called on him to prioritise the harnessing of the energy, creativity and potentials of Nigerian youths in restoring the nation’s prosperity.

The president-elect, who was represented by his wife, Oluremi said, “This is the time for Nigeria to come together to be renewed in our hope again; to hope in Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s wealth is the commonwealth of all. It belongs to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper