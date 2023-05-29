IGP Alkali not sacked by Court Judgment; has right to appeal — Police





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The force headquarters today (Monday) called on Nigerians to ignore news making the rounds claiming that the InspectorcGeneral of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has been sacked by virtue of a Federal High Court judgment in Awka, on the basis of having attained the constitutional retirement age on 60 years in March 2023.

The Force headquarters stated that the IGP still has the right to appeal the judgment hence the news of his sack is false and unfounded.

A statement in the regard titled, “IGP Not Sacked, Disregard Trending False News” was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi.

It reads, ‘The Nigeria Police wishes to urge the general public to disregard the false news making the rounds on social media alleging the sack of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba by a Federal High Court in Awka.

“The said judgment is subject to appeal and the alleged news is thus false, unfounded, and perceived to be the…





