I’ll support Tinubu on Nigeria’s economic growth, security – Biden





President Joe Biden of the United States, has vowed to support President Bola Tinubu on economic growth and advanced security, among other critical aspects of his government.

Biden made this vow in a statement, while felicitating with Tinubu on Monday.

Recall that Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima were sworn in respctively by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola.

The US President reiterated his administration’s readiness to work with Tinubu “to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria.”

Biden said, “On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President. I look forward to continuing this work with.

President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.”

He expressed optimism about the ideas and energy of the dynamic connection between the two countries, noting that the US…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper