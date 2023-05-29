May 29: It’s time to re-examine our assumptions – Obi





…says I join the majority of Nigerians to reject the shameful condition of our Country

…Urges Judiciary to reaffirm their independence and integrity

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, and the perceived winner of the February 25, 2023, Presidential election, Peter Obi, has said it is time for us as Nigerians to re-evaluate our assumptions as a nation.

He also said he is on the same page with Nigerians who reject the present shameful conditions of our country but reaffirms hope that a better Nigeria is possible.

Obi said this in a statement titled ‘“ At a time like this: My message to fellow Nigerians” to mark May 29, 2023 Presidential inauguration, held in Abuja, on Monday.

He described the occasion as a time for deep reflection as well as a time to “re-examine our assumptions, even as we reaffirm our hopes, review our aspirations, recalibrate our expectations, and pin down the causes of our missed opportunities and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper