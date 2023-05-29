Nigerians will smile if Tinubu matches speech with action – lawyers





Some Lagos-based lawyers on Monday lauded President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural speech, saying that it touched on areas where immediate government attention was needed.

The lawyers made their views known in interviews with the Newsmen in Lagos.

According to Dr Yemi Omodele, Principal Partner, Omodele Chambers, Ikeja, adequate attention on security, as promised by Tinubu, was commendable.

He noted that insecurity had been a huge challenge to the country.

According to him, insecurity left many citizens homeless which indirectly affected the economic growth of the country.

Omodele quoted the new president as saying that the nation would be defended against all forms of terror and criminality that threaten its peace and stability.

He advised the president to give security priority attention and improve the security architecture of the country.

“The primary aim of every government should be to secure lives and properties of its citizens.

“I believe this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper