Presidential Inauguration: Nigeria deserves better, says Labour Party





…as Tinubu takes oath of office

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julious Abure, has said that Nigeria deserves better than the kind of leadership currently being offered by those he referred to “as the same characters” who are responsible for the misery of Nigerians.

Abure said this in a statement reiterating the party’s position on the Presidential Inauguration, scheduled to hold in Abuja, on Monday.

In the statement which was issued on Sunday, the LP Chairman said, “ We wish to say strongly, to all Nigerians, and all friends of Nigeria, worldwide: Nigeria has long and ardously suffered, from bad leadership, which has continued to revolve around the same characters, same political parties and same political class.

“Our people deserve a government, which can manage the country, for the good of all, with sincerity, creativity and discipline.

“A government that can reduce the biting tension and difficulties which families…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper