There’ll be no excuses, I’ll live up to expectations -Tinubu





As Buhari bids colleagues good bye

—Presidents of Ghana, Ethiopia, South Africa on ground for inauguration

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru,Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Sunday night, told Nigerians that he applied to be the President, hence, he would live up to expectations and deliver on his promises.

The President-elect said he would set Nigeria back on the path of growth, poverty, and policy inconsistency notwithstanding.

Asiwaju Tinubu spoke at the Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night, organized by the Presidential Transition Council (PTC), at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He that though there are many issues confronting the country, including corruption, poverty and policy inconsistency, none of them would be an excuse for nonperformance by his administration, saying there will be no excuses for failure.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper