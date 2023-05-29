Tinubu’s inaugural speech shallow, lacks substance – Labour Party





…says gloating over disputed election victory shameful

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has expressed disappointment that the inaugural address of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu failed to provide a clear road map about how his administration intends to navigate Nigeria out its current socio-economic despair.

It said the Presidential address exposed the shallowness and policy incongruity that his administration, while it lasts, is hoping to bequeath Nigerians.

National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, said this in the party’s official response to President Tinubu’s inaugural speech, in Abuja, on Monday.

The opposition party which came third in the 2023 general elections as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, said, “First, the President described “the election that brought him to power as tough but fairly won”.

“He also said that today was the proudest day of his life. However, we consider that speech as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper