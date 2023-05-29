Umo Eno sworn-in as A’Ibom Gov





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Pastor Umo Eno and Senator Akon Eyakenyi have been sworn-in as the 5th democratically elected governor and first elected female deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State respectively.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ekaette Obot administered the oath of office and allegiance on the duo on Monday at the Godswill Akpabio International stadium, Uyo at about 1:00pm.

In his inaugural address, the new executive governor of the state , Pastor Umo Eno assured the people that he would be governor for all Akwa Ibom people irrespective of party affiliations.

He called on all political stakeholders to shelve their grievances and join hands with him to move the state forward, appealing that politics must not severe the ties of their common heritage or brotherhood.

His words: “I ask you to A.R.I.S.E,. with us and lets usher in the Golden Era for our dear State and our people. Elections are over, and our kindred spirit must be renewed and deepened, We are all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper