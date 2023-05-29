



By Egufe Yafugborhi

OUT gone Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday ordered sealing of CSKR hotels and Priscy’s Bar in Port Harcourt belonging to estranged political ally and former Rivers State House of Assembly member, Jones Ogbonda, hours before handing over to Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

The hospitality spot’s owner, confirmed that men of the State Police Unit of C4i sealed the premises at about 2.55am Monday the orders of Wike, alleging staff and lodgers were manhandled and forcefully ejected from the building in the melee.

Ogbonda lamented, “Nysom Wike just sent C4i Police Unit to seal my hotel, CSKR hotels and Priscy’s bar both at Elekahia. The police manhandled lodgers and staff and forcefully drove out everyone in the premises.”

Wike on 19 August 2022 ordered same hospitality center sealed by the Rivers Police Command for 11 days before unsealing it over political differences with the owner.

The post Wike seals PH hotel owned by political foe appeared first on





Source: Vanguard Newspaper