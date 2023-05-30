28 govs take over, promise rapid devt of states





By Our Reporters

NO fewer than 28 governors made up of 18 fresh hands and 10 returning chief executives, yesterday, took over in states across the country with a promise to turn the fortunes of the states around.

At colourful oath-taking and hand-over ceremonies that lit up the polity, the governors, some of who hit the ground running, outlined how they would ensure rapid development of their states in the next four years.

I’ll run an open, responsive govt in Delta — Oborevwori

In Delta, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was sworn in with his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, by the State Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai, amid cheers from Deltans and others who thronged the Stephen Keshi Stadium venue at exactly 11: 54 am. He pledged to run an open and responsive government that will meet the needs and aspirations of the people.

He said: “I accept with humility the responsibility which the good people of Delta State have bestowed upon me to serve as their governor for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper