Abiodun meets Ogun workers, reiterates administration’s commitment to their welfare





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state, declaring that their welfare would be part of the major priorities in the next of four years.

Abiodun, who made the promise during an interactive session civil servants at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, commended the state work force for its unalloyed support during his first term in office.

He added that his administration in the second term would also look for ways to continue to improve the lot of the public servants, so that they would be more efficient and professional in the discharge of their duties.

His words, “I want to pledge to you that I will continue to look for ways and means to improve on your welfare, so that you will continue to be more intellectually and professionally built, so that you can hold your own anywhere you go in the world.

“I also want to pledge that this next four years, your welfare will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper