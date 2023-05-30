Buhari’s huge parting debt profile(2)





By Eric Teniola

From the article first published in 2021, this is the continuation from last week of the background of Prince Abdulaziz Attah, the permanent secretary in the ministry of finance when General Yakubu Gowon was Nigeria’s military head of state and how Nigeria has missed its way 16 years after celebrating debt relief from its international creditors.

IN December 1970 he was appointed Administrative Officer (Principal Grade), and became Secretary to the Federal Military Government and Head of the Federal Civil Service. Alhaji Attah died on June 12, 1972 at the Royal Free Hospital, London. In July 2005, the Federal Ministry of Information celebrated the debt relief by publishing a pamphlet titled: BROKEN CHAINS.

Now 16 years after, we are back to square one. Sixteen years after we are back to ‘UNBROKEN CHAINS’. I do not know what will happen now, but certainly we have messed up. In terms of the management of our economy, we have missed our way. We are back…





