Frustration as fuel sells for N550 per liter in Anambra





By Vincent Ujumadu

MOST filing stations in Anambra State did not open for business on Tuesday, while the few that opened sold fuel for between N500 and N700 per liter.

Although some people attributed the closure to the declaration of May 30 as the Biafra day, others said the marketers responded to the announcement by President Bola Tinubu during his swearing in that “fuel subsidy is gone.”

Shortly after the presidential inauguration on Monday, most filling stations adjusted their pumps to N300 per liter, but on Tuesday, they refused to open for business.

Some of the attendants simply said their fuel had finished, even when some people who came with many drums were attended to and bought at N600.

However, one attendant said they closed because of the Biafra day, assuring that they would resume sales on Wednesday.

He, however, declined to say how much his station would sell when it resumes sales, adding that the decision would be taken by the manager.

Meanwhile,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper