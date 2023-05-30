Gov Abba appoints Ex-TETFund boss, Ex-PDP Chair as SSG, Chief of Staff, others





By Bashir Bello

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has appointed former Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and former Chairman, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Wada Shehu Sagagi as Secretary to the State Government, SSG and Chief of Staff respectively.

The first appointment by the Governor was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa late hours Monday night.

Bichi served as the party agent at the 2023 gubernatorial election collation centre and later named to head the Gubernatorial Transition Committee of the party.

According to the statement, “other appointed include, Dr. Farouq Kurawa as Principal Private Secretary, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo and Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa as Chief Protocol and Chief Press Secretary respectively.

“These appointments take effect from today, Monday 29th May, 2023. The appointees were selected based on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper