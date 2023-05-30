I didn’t Japa because of music – Singer, Psypro





By Ayo Onikoyi

The emigration syndrome commonly known as “Japa” among Nigerian youths is a well known phenomenon.

And Nigerian Afro-pop singer, rapper and producer, Onyekachi Okechukwu, known musically as Psypro has confessed he would have emigrated to seek greener pastures abroad if not for his love for music.

In a chat with our reporter at a recent event in Lagos, the singer said, “I would have Japa since but my love for music kept me in this country. And I have always believed that I would succeed as a musician. I realised in my early years that I was in love with music and entertainment so becoming an artist kinda came naturally. I started in a music group with two close friends. Due to lack of funds, it was quite tough to have your songs recorded but thank God stories change. If not for the love and God’s blessings I would have run abroad.”

As much as he started music at an early age and being part of a musical group, Psypro didn’t release his professional…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper