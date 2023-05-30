Immigration CG to open more Passport Offices in Lagos





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Caroline Wuraola Adepoju has said the Service would open more passport front offices in the Lagos area to curb unnecessary delays in passport processing and issuance.

Comptroller, Media and Publicity of the NIS, Tony Akuneme who disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja said Mrs Adepoju made the declaration when she addressed top management of the Service minutes after taking over from the immediate past Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Idris Jere.

Consequently, the immigration boss has directed all passport offices nationwide to take necessary steps to ensure that no Nigerian is subjected to any unnecessary delay or inhuman treatment in the course of applying for passports.

She promised to focus majorly on passport issues and staff welfare as those two aspects contributed mostly to the complaints of Nigerians and NIS personnel.

“She announced that a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper