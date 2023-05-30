May 29: It’s time to re-examine our assumptions — Peter Obi





•Asks judiciary to reaffirm its independence, integrity

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has said it is time for Nigerians to re-evaluate their assumptions as a nation.

He also said he was on the same page with Nigerians who rejected the present shameful conditions of the country but reaffirmed hope that a better Nigeria was possible.

Obi said this yesterday in a statement, titled ‘“ At a time like this: My message to fellow Nigerians” to mark May 29, 2023, presidential inauguration in Abuja.

He described the occasion as a time for deep reflection and to “re-examine our assumptions, even as we reaffirm our hopes, review our aspirations, recalibrate our expectations, and pin down the causes of our missed opportunities and disappointments.”

The LP presidential standard bearer said the country stood at that critical moment in time when, as a people, “we must collectively come to grips with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper