Mbah appoints Prof Onyia SSG





By Anayo Okoli

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has appointed Prof. Chidiebere Onyia as new Secretary to the State Government.

The appointment was announced in a statement personally signed by the governor.

Prof. Onyia, untill his appointment, was the Managing Director of the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Facility. He was also the Lead strategy advisor for the Federal Government of Nigeria, World Bank Group Power Sector Recovery Programme, and has over the years rendered services to different international organizations and countries, among them the United Nations, Germany and Russia.

Prof. Onyia is a visiting Professor of Education at the Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, a former visiting Professor at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and serves on the Governing Council of two private Nigerian universities.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences, a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction, Masters of Business Administration degree and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper