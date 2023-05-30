NDLEA seizes 222.42 kilograms of cannabis in Ogun





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, have seized 222.42 Kilograms of cannabis, popularly known as marijuana at various drug joints in the State.

The operatives also seized 40 bottles of codeine weighing a total of 0.4 litres after invading the drug joints in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Commander of Narcotics, the State Command of the NDLEA, Ibiba Odili disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Odili said the operatives stormed various drug joints such as Mayas in Lafenwa, Odo-Eran in Obantoko, and Randa, all in Abeokuta and uncovered the drugs.

She added that the operatives recovered a locally made gun from the joint.

The statement reads, “the gallant joint operatives seized a jaw-dropping 222.42 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, also known as marijuana, in one fell swoop.

“This will deal a significant blow to drug traffickers, interrupting their supply chains and destabilising their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper