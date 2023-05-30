One killed as Police parade 78 suspected PMS members in Oyo





…Recover guns, ammunition, charms, others

By Adeola Badru

No fewer than 78 suspected members of the Oyo State Park Management System (PMS), have been arrested by the state Police Command over violence.

Items recovered from the suspects during the arrest include guns, 724 live cartridges, 25 cutlasses, 7 jack knives, 33 mobile phones, one Laptop, charms, two vehicles, and a sum of over three million naira.

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday, through his Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, announced the dissolution of PMS, headed by a former NURTW boss, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi popularly called Auxiliary.

Addressing journalists in Ibadan while parading the suspects at the Police Command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, said the command in its proactive nature while acting on intelligence-driven surveillance was able to foil an attempt by the suspects at creating carnage and civil disturbance in the state sequel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper