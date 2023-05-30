Senate approves N1.4 trillion as 2021, 2022 budget for  NDDC





By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has approved a total sum of N1,413,991,634,495.65 as 2021 and 2022 budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

According to what was approved yesterday by the Senate, the sum of N485,794,575,131 is for the 2021 fiscal year of the agency, while N928,297,049,364.65 is for the 2022 Appropriation of the agency.

The approval was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Adhoc Committee on 2021 and 2022 budget estimates of NDDC chaired by Senator Yusuf Yusuf, APC, Taraba Central.

In his presentation , he observed that details of revenue and expenditures of 2021, 2022 and 1st quarter of 2023 were not provided as requested for the Committee’s thorough scrutiny, “thus it could not be well ascertained if the expenditures incurred duly follow the Financial Regulations and confines within the bidding thresholds.

According to him, there was a trust deficit between the NDDC Board and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper