The 10th NASS leadership we need





With the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, at the Eagle Square, all eyes are on the 10th National Assembly, NASS, which, when inaugurated, will complete the installation of the Tinubu regime.

The Senate and the House of Representatives, HOR, will choose from among themselves those to serve as the President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Speaker of the HOR and Deputy Speaker.

The NASS members under the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) are representatives of the people. Their primary duties are: lawmaking, representation, oversight of the Executive, approval of presidential appointments and appropriation/supervision of Federal funds. They are expected to act as checks and balances on the Executive to prevent excesses.

We expect to see people of good character and clean service records emerge as the NASS’s principal officers. The leadership of the Red and Green Chambers should not be chosen based on mere…





