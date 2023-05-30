Tinubu hits ground running, removes fuel subsidy





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu said yesterday said that the era of petrol subsidy was gone, noting it was not sustainable.

He also promised to review the naira re-design policy of the immediate past administration and unify the country’s exchange rate windows.

The President equally said the February 25 presidential election that brought him to power was the hardest fought since the First Republic, describing it as also the best so far.

He noted that his victory does not make him more Nigerian than others, adding that the wisdom of the opposition would not be ignored.

In his inaugural speech at Eagle Square, Abuja, President Tinubu, who said Nigerians had endured hardship that would have made other societies crumble, assured that the mandate given to him was not misplaced and that he would govern and not rule.

He said the recent currency swap introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, was too harshly implemented, given the number of unbanked…





