‘We’ll be back’ says Leicester chairman after relegation





Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has vowed to lead his club back into the Premier League as the former champions come to terms with their relegation.

Leicester were condemned to the second tier on Sunday after Everton’s 1-0 win against Bournemouth rendered the Foxes’ 2-1 victory over West Ham irrelevant.

They are only the second former Premier League champions after Blackburn to the relegated from the top-flight.

Leicester’s fairytale title success seven years ago seems a distant memory as they face up to a first season in the Championship since 2014.

It is a remarkable fall from grace and Srivaddhanaprabha claimed angry fans have sent him offensive messages calling for him to sell the club.

But the Thai businessman insisted he would remain in charge and promised to put Leicester back on track next season.

“I have received a massive number of messages from our fans, both positive and negative,” Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement published on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper