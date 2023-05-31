10th NASS: Abass, Kalu in Osun to seek Adeleke’s support





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Aspirant for the House of Representatives speakership, Hon. Tajudeen Abass on Wednesday stormed Osun state to seek support of Governor Ademola Adeleke towards realizing his ambition.

Tajudeen was escorted by the Deputy Speaker aspirant, Benjamin Kalu with many returning lawmakers and the newly elected ones across different political parties.

He told the governor that his team, which is pan Nigerian, was in the state to seek his support to become the speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

His words, “Our party has annointed our candidature (I and Benjamin Kalu). But despite that, on order to have a smooth ride, we commenced what is called the Joint Task which is an independent group set up by the members of House of Representatives across 8 political parties in the house. The task force is the umbrella that we are using to actualise our ambition.

“If you look at the party representative here you will see APC, LP, PDP, NNPP and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper