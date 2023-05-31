Activists, politicians protest as boyfriend stabs, beats 16-yr-old girlfriend to death





The gruesome murder of a 16-year-old girl in the Indian capital city, Delhi, who was stabbed and beaten to death has sparked outrage over the safety of women in the Asian country.

The Guardian UK said CCTV footage of the incident showed the teenager was accosted in public by a man.

It said the man was alleged by police to be 20-year-old Sahil Khan, who stabbed her more than 30 times and hit her with a concrete slab, in an alley as pedestrians watched the said incident.

According to the report, several bystanders encountered the incident and though one man attempted to intervene and was violently repudiated by the attacker, nothing else was done to stop him.

It was reported that no one called the police and after the killing, her body lay in the alleyway untouched until it was spotted by a police informant about 30 minutes later.

According to police, Khan had been in a relationship with the girl and had planned to kill her after she tried to end it.

He had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper