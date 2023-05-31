Court jails father for defiling 8-yr-old daughter





By Henry Ojelu, LAGOS

A Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has sentenced a father, Suleiman Usman, to life imprisonment for defiling his eight-year-old daughter.

Justice Rahman Oshodi sentenced Usman to life imprisonment after he was found guilty as charged by the Lagos State government.

The state government had arraigned Usman on a two-count charge bordering on defilement of his two daughters of eight years and five years at their residence at 2, Bale Street, Onisewo area of Apapa, Lagos State.

He pleaded not guilty to the two count charge when he was arraigned.

Usman was first arraigned before Justice Sybil Nwaka on October 2019 before the judge was elevated to the Court of Appeal and the casefile was reassigned to Justice Oshodi’s court where he was re-arraigned.

During the trial, the prosecution called four witnesses among which were the first survivor, the eight-year-old girl, the Investigative Police Officer, IPO, the defendant’s wife…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper