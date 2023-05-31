Extend subsidy to foodstuff, revive education, anti-graft group urges Tinubu





The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has advised President Bola Tinubu to extend subsidies to other critical sectors of the economy instead of implementing the removal of fuel subsidy.

CACOL also urged Tinubu to provide practical solutions that would address Nigeria’s numerous challenges including the creation of food banks and production of marketing boards to farmers.

The anti-graft organisation made this known in a statement signed by its Director, Administration and Programmes, Tola Oresanwo, on Wednesday.

It partly read, “We would like to advise that Mr President should not come in to cause agony and increase the level of misery of the people most of whom are already living below the poverty line and who are also looking up to him to proffer solutions to the myriads of problems facing the country.

“Moreover, the promise of renewed hope would have been eroded if the President carries out his planned suspension of the fuel subsidy regime…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper