Fuel subsidy: You’re hypocrites, SDP’s Adebayo tackles labour unions





The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party SDP during the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo, yesterday criticised the Labour unions’ hypocritical attitude towards the fuel subsidy debacle.

He said the unions were in support of all the three major parties(especially the Labour Party which is supposed to be pro-workers interest) that promised to remove the fuel subsidy if voted in office.

He wondered why the same unions, especially the Trade Union Congress TUC, is criticising the pronouncement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s removal of the subsidy.

According to him, “They supported the removal of the subsidy with the political parties. They (labour) are now looking for negotiation and discussion when the government that made that policy was around. They didn’t go for negotiation. “

Adebayo said it was too late in the day for the labour unions to be complaining about the fuel subsidy removal when they should have tackled…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper