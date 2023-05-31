Man Utd ‘attempting to hijack’ Chelsea target Ugarte





Chelsea could have themselves outrun in their pursuit to sign Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte as Manchester United attempt to hijack the signing of the Uruguayan.

Reports claim that Chelsea’s new boss Mauricio Pochettino has his eyes set on the 22-year-old and already sanctioned a big-money move for the midfielder but now has that ambition threatened by United.

According to A Bola, the Red Devils are keenly interested in the player and will have to battle the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool for the 22-year-old.

Chelsea have reportedly been in talks with Sporting in the past few days, with Ugarte having a release clause of around £51.7million written into his contract.

The defensive midfielder is expected to move on this summer after impressing for Sporting and becoming a regular for his country over the past year.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper