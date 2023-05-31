NAPTIP dismisses 5 officers for bribe, misconduct





… Secures the conviction of a Law enforcement officer

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has dismissed five of its personnel, including a Deputy Director, for various offences.

The Press Officer, NAPTIP, Adekoye Vincent stated this in a press statement on Wednesday.

The offences ranges from corruption; demanding and receiving bribes from suspects and relatives; leaking confidential information to suspects that endangered the lives of colleagues; violation of oath of secrecy; stealing and alteration of official records and Absent Without Official Leave.

These offences are all contrary to provisions of the Public Service Rules and other extant laws and regulations.

According to the statement, two other officers were demoted by two ranks for soliciting for bribe from a suspect of human trafficking, while one officer was demoted by one rank for negligence of duty.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper