NASS speakership: North East coalition endorses Tajudeen





The North East Progressives Coalition, a group of professionals from diverse fields, advocating for good governance, endorsed Alhaji Tajudeen Abbas for the speakership position of the 10th National Assembly.

During the group’s meeting on Wednesday in Gombe, the State Co-ordinator of the group, Mr. Khalid Abbas, said by virtue of Abbas’ achievements, he was one of the best members of the House of Representatives in Nigeria’s history.

Recalls that All Progressives Congress (APC) nominated Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as the preferred choice for speaker and deputy.

He said Abbas was a nationalist, with versatile experience, capable of moving the NASS to a greater height.

“Tajudeen sponsored the highest number of bills in the lower chamber, he has the requisite qualifications and all the qualities needed for the job, a bridge builder, tolerant and accommodating of other people’s ways of life and culture.

“ He was a product of public school, he knows…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper