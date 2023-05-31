NDLEA busts drug syndicate, arrests members in Anambra





By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested members of a syndicate involved in the illicit importation and trafficking of the lethal synthetic opioid, Fentanyl.

The lethal drug is 100 times stronger than Tramadol and capable of causing mass casualty among the youth population being targeted by the cartels.

Mr. Femi Babafemi, spokesman of the agency said: “Two members of the syndicate, Odoh Oguejiofor and Oliver Uzoma were arrested at Ogbogwu market, Onitsha Head Bridge, Onitsha South LGA, Anambra State, in well-coordinated and clinical operations.

“The arrest is coming on the heels of an alert issued by the anti-narcotics agency on November 22, 2022, that some criminal elements were plotting to flood the Nigerian market with the drug, which is currently responsible for over 70 per cent overdose deaths as well as a major contributor to fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the United States.

“According to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper