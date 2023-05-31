NGE, PANDEF, Oborevwori, Igbinedion, Mark, Nnamani, Oshiomhole, Shaibu, Owie, Edo NUJ mourn Dokpesi





By Dapo Akinrefon, Henry Umoru, Ozioruva Aliu & Ochuko Akuopha

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South-South leader, Edwin Clark, and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, have described the death of the founder of African Independent Television, AIT/Raypower, Raymond Dokpesi, as sad, shocking and painful.

Dokpesi died on Monday, aged 71.

Also, former Senate president, David Mark; former Enugu State governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani; former Edo State governor, Lucky Igbinedion; former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Roland Owie; Edo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ; former Edo State governor, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole; Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, and Mr. Afam Ogene, House of Representatives member-elect for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra State, have also mourned Dokpesi.

The Guild of Editors, in a statement by its President and General Secretary, Mustapha Isah and Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper