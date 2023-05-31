Petrol subsidy removal not immediate — Presidency Source





By Our Reporters, LAGOS

The removal of petrol subsidy will no longer be immediate, Vanguard gathered authoritatively last night.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had said in his inauguration speech Monday that the subsidy was gone, as it was not provided for in the 2023 budget.

But sources told Vanguard yesterday that implementation of the removal of subsidy would commence post-June.

The need to clarify issues, sources told Vanguard, informed the meeting the President had with the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

It was learned that the essence of the meeting was to engage labour anytime from today to ensure the seamless removal of the subsidy.

A source said one of the fallouts of the meeting was for NNPCL to set up a template that would ensure that no toxic fuel was imported into the country and also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper