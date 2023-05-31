Police bust baby factory in Rivers, rescue six pregnant girls





By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the Nigeria police in Rivers States said they busted a suspected baby-making factory and rescued six pregnant girls.

Police said the achievement was recorded around Choba Community in the state’s Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The new Commissioner of Police in the state, Polycarp Emeka, revealed this during his maiden press briefing in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Emeka opined that the success was recorded through credible information by good Nigerians.

He said police arrested the prime suspect, Akudo Ozoroh, during the raid on the alleged child trafficking home.

Emeka said the prime suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation, noting that they have trafficked many children from the illegal home.

The CP further disclosed that the prime suspect was arrested alongside her accomplice.

Emeka said: “Eagle-eyed operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, in furtherance of an investigation, on May 27th…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper