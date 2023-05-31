Police confirm six persons murdered in Rivers communities





By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

POLICE on Wednesday confirmed six persons were killed in Rivers state communities of Abarikpo and Odiereke-Ubie as renewed cult violence worsens in parts of the state.

The Spokesperson, Rivers Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko who made the confirmation disclosed that five persons were killed Tuesday by suspected cultists in Odiereke Ubie, Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) while gathering palm fronts, as one victim was killed before dawn Wednesday in Abarikpo, Ahoada East LGA.

Iringe-Koko indicated that the Odiereke Ubie residents were murdered by a dreaded cult gang over the refusal of the community to pay N1.5 million the forced levy to the terror group.

Ekeakita Hector Chinem, Public Relations Officer, Akoh Youth Congress, Ahoada East LGA, narrated that, “At about 4:05 am, Wednesday, a group of cult boys who reside in a neighbouring community moved into Abarikpo searching for about three persons.

“Unluckily for one of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper