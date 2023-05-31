So long, Muhammadu Buhari!





By Rotimi Fasan

By the time you’re reading this, it would have been about 48 hours since Muhammadu Buhari vacated office as the 15th president, the fourth since the country’s return to civil governance in 1999, of Nigeria. In a nationwide broadcast on May 28, a day before he left the seat of power in Abuja for his natal home in Daura via Kaduna, the former president had painted a largely positive picture of his time in office and given himself not a mere pass but a high score, concluding that he had left Nigeria better than he met it in 2015 when he was first elected into office after three failed attempts.

Buhari’s self-assessed performance scorecard is one that many, if not most Nigerians, disagree with. Long before his May 29 departure from the presidential residence in Aso Villa, Nigerians had reached a verdict on his presidency. In the last couple of weeks and, indeed, days to his final exit from power, that verdict of his time in office has at once been defined…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper