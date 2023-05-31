Subsidy: Labour meeting with FG inconclusive





…NLC, TUC tell govt to revert to status quo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The meeting between the Federal Government and the organised labour over the issue of subsidy removal ended without any resolution.

The meeting called on the instance of the Federal Government at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was to find a solution over the brewing crisis due to the effect of the subsidy removal and the hike in petroleum pump price.

The government through the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, announced a pricing template.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting on Wednesday, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero said that “as far as we are concerned there was no consensus.”

He said the principle of negotiation was for the government and the NNPCL to revert to status, adding that, “you don’t ask to negotiate under gun point.”

On the demands of the organised labour, Ajaero said, “We should go back to status quo, negotiate, think of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper