Uche Nwosu backs Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal





… says Nigeria needs more refineries

… laments Nigerians attitude on exploiting good policies

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

President of the Ugwumba Leadership Centre and former Chief of Staff to Imo State Government, Uche Nwosu, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for his decision to remove fuel subsidy, saying that it was the right call.

Nwosu addressing newsmen in a telephone call, said Nigeria needed more refineries like that of Aliko Dangote, adding that it will quell the issue of removal or non-removal of fuel subsidy as there would be more fuel to export and consume.

According to him, “You know one problem we always have in this country is that we Nigerians always whenever there is a policy, they leverage on that to make some of these commodities scarce. Whether we like it or not, few individuals cannot have money that can feed the entire nation, infrastructural wise, educational wise and other things we need to do with money.

“These are things we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper