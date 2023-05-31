Uzodinma emerges new Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum





Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo has emerged the new Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) for the next four years.

He succeeds outgone Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna.

Uzodinma emerged at a joint meeting of immediate past governors, reelected governors and newly-elected governors held on Wednesday in Abuja, according to former Gov. El-Rufai, the immediate past Chairman of the PGF.

The PGF is an organization which comprises Governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC), which serves as a platform for collaboration, policy development, and sharing of experiences among its members.

El-Rufai said new Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, emerged as Vice Chairman, while Dr. Abdulkadir Mayere, former Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, had been appointed as the Director-General of the PGF.

The tenure of the new leadership, according to El-rufai, takes off immediately.

The post Uzodinma emerges new Chairman of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper