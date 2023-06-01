10th NASS leadership: APC, Tinubu allegedly back out of Akpabio’s endorsement





•S-West senators consider fresh option •As Ndume counters claim, says it’s not true

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- STRONG indications yesterday that the candidacy of former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, may have hit brickwall as the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is said to have withdrawn his support for him in the contest for the Senate president in the 10th National Assembly.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress, APC, had announced the endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio and three others for the topmost positions in the National Assembly.

Senator Akpabio from South-South was endorsed for Senate president, Senator Jubrin Barau from North-West for Deputy Senate President, Tajudeen Abass, North-West for speaker, House of Representatives and Kanu, South-East, for deputy speaker.

This did not, however, go down well with some members of the party, especially those aspiring for the position of presiding offices in both the Senate and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper